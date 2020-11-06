All Blacks captain Sam Cane caps first year in charge by claiming top honour at NZ Rugby awards

All Blacks captain Sam Cane has capped his first year in charge by winning the top honour at the NZ Rugby awards tonight.

Source: 1 NEWS

Cane won the Kelvin R Tremain Memorial award after a season where his side defended the Bledisloe Cup and won the Tri Nations.

Despite the silverware, Cane was under pressure during the Tri Nations tournament in Australia after the All Blacks lost to Argentina for the first time, in what was the first time the men in black had lost consecutive Tests since 2011.

Cane was also named as the All Blacks’ player of the year ahead of Aaron Smith and Dane Coles.

The Black Ferns Sevens won the NZ team award for the third consecutive year.

Stacey Waaka won the Black Ferns Sevens player of the year award while Chelsea Alley claimed the Black Ferns player of the year award.