TODAY |

All Blacks captain Sam Cane caps first year in charge by claiming top honour at NZ Rugby awards

Source:  1 NEWS

All Blacks captain Sam Cane has capped his first year in charge by winning the top honour at the NZ Rugby awards tonight.

Source: 1 NEWS

Cane won the Kelvin R Tremain Memorial award after a season where his side defended the Bledisloe Cup and won the Tri Nations.

Despite the silverware, Cane was under pressure during the Tri Nations tournament in Australia after the All Blacks lost to Argentina for the first time, in what was the first time the men in black had lost consecutive Tests since 2011.

Cane was also named as the All Blacks’ player of the year ahead of Aaron Smith and Dane Coles.

The Black Ferns Sevens won the NZ team award for the third consecutive year.

Stacey Waaka won the Black Ferns Sevens player of the year award while Chelsea Alley claimed the Black Ferns player of the year award.

Scott Curry won the All Blacks Sevens player of the year award.

Rugby
All Blacks
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:09
American Magic takes early lead after day one of America's Cup World Series regatta
2
'Sonny can't talk' - Paul Gallen taunts SBW after defeating Mark Hunt
3
Watch: Team NZ destroys Luna Rossa in opening race of America’s Cup World Series regatta
4
Team NZ struggles against Dean Barker and American Magic in final race of day
5
Black Caps captain Kane Williamson welcomes first child into the world
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:23

All Blacks to face France as draw for Rugby World Cup 2023 revealed

Super Rugby trans-Tasman draw released, Highlanders to host Reds in opener

Finalists announced for NZ Rugby awards, Aaron Smith features heavily

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian's children attempt Māori haka at gathering