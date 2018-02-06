 

All Blacks camps no issue: Chiefs head coach Colin Cooper

Chiefs coach Colin Cooper says he has no problems with his leading All Blacks attending training camps during the Super Rugby season.

Head Coach Colin Cooper of Taranaki looks on during warmup. Mitre 10 Cup rugby union match, Auckland v Taranaki at Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. 9 September 2017

Colin Cooper

Hurricanes' counterpart Chris Boyd took a swipe at the proposal last week, which would see test regulars withdrawn from their franchises for mid-week All Black camps at least four times during the campaign.

They would still be available to play Super games on the weekend.

But Cooper disagreed with his Wellington-based rival.

"I've got a pretty good relationship with the All Blacks, having coached the New Zealand Maori, so we have a lot of communication," he said.

"It is what it is and you've just got to plan thoroughly if there are players missing, and get a good heads up on that."

The Chiefs fly out to Australia on Wednesday, looking to defend their Brisbane Tens title, but will have to achieve the feat without one of last year's key players.

Halfback Brad Weber has ruled himself out of the pre-season competition after breaking his leg in last year's final, a 12-7 defeat of the Crusaders.

Stephen Perofeta of the Blues charges forward during the Super Rugby pre-season match between the Chiefs and the Blues on February 2, 2018 in Te Kuiti, New Zealand.

Stephen Perofeta of the Blues charges forward during a Super Rugby pre-season match between the Chiefs and the Blues in Te Kuiti.

Despite the absence of Weber and All Blacks including Sam Cane, Brodie Retallick and Anton Lienert-Brown, Cooper said his team could still go far in the competition via the likes of Liam Messam and Tim Nanai-Williams.

They would also use the Tens to gauge progress before Super Rugby.

"Brad's a crucial player so we're just preparing him for 15-a-side," Cooper said.

"We have a few players who can line break and have a lot of X-factor, but so will all the other franchises - I'm looking forward to seeing what happens."

