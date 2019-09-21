TODAY |

As All Blacks campaign gets underway, Richie McCaw not having the pressure on him

Richie McCaw relived his glory days as a World Cup winning captain when he brought the trophy on to the field at the Opening ceremony yesterday in Tokyo.

But the All Blacks great, who lead New Zealand to World Cup titles in 2011 and 2015, is quite happy to just sit back and enjoy the World Cup vibe.

“It’s quite nice not having that tension and nervousness, McCaw told 1 NEWS.

“That’s sort of what you love as a rugby player, but now I have been away from it I’m just really excited to see where everyone’s at.”

Asked about his feelings handing over the Webb Ellis Cup yesterday, McCaw says that he had to make sure everything was picture perfect.

“I was just making sure I put it on straight to be fair, “McCaw told Jenny-May Clarkson.

“Looking at the trophy just remembering all the good moments, I think it was a wee chance to reflect on it.”

McCaw says that no matter who the All Blacks face early or later in the competition, it is essential they put in their best performance for the result to come their way.

“People say it’s a tough one to start, it is what it is, you got to go out and do the job.”

Your playlist will load after this ad

The All Blacks great played an important role in the Rugby World Cup opening ceremony. Source: Spark Sport RWC
