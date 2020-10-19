All Blacks call up two uncapped players for Aussie-based Tri Nations, Ardie Savea to join team later

The All Blacks' travelling squad for the Australia-based Tri Nations has been announced this afternoon with coach Ian Foster adding two uncapped players to the team.

Otago prop George Bower and Wellington loose forward and captain Du'Plessis Kirifi will join the squad as prop and loose forward cover respectively.

The call-ups cover All Blacks prop Joe Moody who is going through concussion protocols and fellow front rower Nepo Laulala, who is on paternity leave.

Loose forward Ardie Savea is also on paternity leave.

The squad also features the inclusion of lock Mitchell Dunshea - who is also yet to be capped after being called up as injury cover last month - and midfielders Ngani Laumape and Peter Umaga-Jensen, who have already assembled with the All Blacks.

All Blacks management said they will travel with 36 players to Australia on Sunday, with Savea and Laulala expected to join the squad in the following week or two.

Before they depart, Foster has released three players on Mitre 10 Cup duty this weekend.

Dunshea and loose forward Cullen Grace will be available for Canterbury's game against Bay of Plenty in Tauranga on Saturday afternoon, with loose forward Akira Ioane available for Auckland's match against North Harbour in Auckland on Saturday night.

All Blacks Tri Nations squad

Forwards

Hookers: Asafo Aumua, Dane Coles and Codie Taylor.

Props: George Bower, Alex Hodgman, Nepo Laulala, Tyrel Lomax, Joe Moody, Karl Tu'inukuafe, and Ofa Tuungafasi.

Locks: Scott Barrett, Mitchell Dunshea, Patrick Tuipulotu, Tupou Vaa'i and Samuel Whitelock.

Loose Forwards: Sam Cane, Shannon Frizell, Cullen Grace, Akira Ioane, Du'Plessis Kirifi, Dalton Papalii, Ardie Savea and Hoskins Sotutu.

Backs