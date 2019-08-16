All Blacks, Black Ferns to play Aussie rivals in Melbourne double header in 2020

Rugby Australia's new era with Dave Rennie will kick off in relatively unfamiliar territory with the Wallabies set to play the All Blacks in Melbourne for the first time in a decade as part of a double header which will also feature both nations' female international teams.

Rugby Australia announced this morning the Wallabies' first Test on home soil for the 2020 season will be played at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne against the All Blacks, with the Wallaroos and Black Ferns to face off there as well.

"Our Wallaby and Wallaroo double-header events in Australia have been extremely popular with fans in Sydney in Perth and we are looking forward to staging the first ever double-header in front of packed Marvel Stadium in Melbourne," Rugby Australia boss Raelene Castle said.

"In 2019 we saw how much these events have captured the imagination of fans in both countries, with a sold-out sign at Optus Stadium in the west and again at Eden Park in Auckland a week later, and we expect there to be a lot of excitement in Melbourne to watch two fantastic Test matches."