All Blacks 'bewildered in their midfield' writes Stephen Jones

British rugby scribe and famed All Blacks critic Stephen Jones has questioned Sonny Bill Williams' place in Steve Hansen's side, ahead of what could prove to be a pivotal Rugby Championship campaign.

Having battled injuries for most of 2019, Williams has travelled with the All Blacks to Buenos Aires for Sunday morning's first Test of the year, although appears unlikely to play.

With the All Blacks to take just 31 players to this year's World Cup in Japan, midfield remains a contentious issue among fans and commentators, with New Zealand boasting at least five world class options.

As things stand, at least one of Williams, Ryan Crotty, Anton Lienert-Brown, Jack Goodhue and Ngani Laumape will miss out on travelling to Japan with the All Blacks.

Writing in his column for the Sunday Times, Jones took aim at the All Blacks' potential centre pairings, saying:

"It will be fascinating to see the state of New Zealand as they return to action," Jones wrote.

"They still appear bewildered in their midfield, still cannot work out if Sonny Bill Williams is their key man or some form of diverting frippery."