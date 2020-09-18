All Blacks to begin training for Bledisloe Tests with camp in Whakatāne next week

The All Blacks will begin their preparations for their upcoming Bledisloe Cup Tests and the potential Rugby Championship with a training camp in Whakatāne.

Brad Weber at an All Blacks training. Source: Photosport

New Zealand Rugby confirmed this afternoon the All Blacks will be based in the Bay of Plenty town from Monday to Wednesday next week with fans invited to watch the team at a public training session on Tuesday.

Tuesday's event will start at 9:45am at Rugby Park Whakatāne but NZR noted it will be dependent on whether Whakatāne is at Covid-19 Alert Level 1.

All Blacks captain Sam Cane, who hails from the Bay of Plenty, said the team is excited to be headed that way.

"Being from the Bay, I know there'll be a lot of support, so it'll be cool to catch up with everyone."

NZR added that the All Blacks will also hold a camp in Hamilton the following week before assembling on Monday October 5 in Wellington to prepare for the first Bledisloe Cup Test on Sunday 11 October.