All Blacks backrower Steven Luatua ditching NZ for England

The Blues flanker will line up with Bristol, having played 15 Tests for New Zealand.
00:23
1
Lauaki and Messam were best mates, serving as groomsmen at each other's weddings during their time playing together.

Watch: Emotional Liam Messam fights back tears when shown pictures of himself and Sione Lauaki

02:18
2
The Chiefs captain cut his celebrations with his team short, flying back to attend the funeral of his friend of 13 years.

'We were groomsmen at each other's wedding' – Liam Messam returns home after Brisbane victory to mourn Sione Lauaki

00:34
3
The Blues flanker will line up with Bristol, having played 15 Tests for New Zealand.

'It's a massive acquisition for us!' Bristol Rugby confirm signing of All Blacks, Blues loose forward Steven Luatua

4
Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal to part ways with long time coach and uncle

5
Manchester United’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates after he scored the opening goal of the game during the Europa League group A soccer match between Manchester United and Zorya Luhansk at Old Trafford, Manchester, England, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)

'We can win two or three trophies' - Zlatan Ibrahimovic eyes Manchester United glory

00:13
The smoke can be seen all the way across the harbour in Lyttelton.

Roads closed as fire crews and helicopters battle large scrub fires on Christchurch's Port Hills

A total of 24 homes have been evacuated and that number is expected to rise.

02:48
MetService says the capital had the fewest 'beach days' last month of any summer in the past three decades.

If you live in Wellington, you've probably had the worst summer in memory

MetService says the capital had the fewest 'beach days' last month of any summer in the past three decades.

00:47
Adele turned her back to the audience and held her head in embarrassment. But her peers stepped up.

Watch: 'I f***** up, I can't do it like last year' - Adele abruptly stops George Michael Grammy tribute - then starts again and ends in tears

"I know it's live TV... I'm sorry for swearing, and I'm sorry for starting again," said an apologetic Adele.

01:56
1 NEWS reporter Will Hine looks at the science behind whale strandings.

Golden Bay stranding: Why are pilot whales so drawn to Farewell Spit?

Kiwis have been asking our reporters at Farewell Spit this question. 1 News' Will Hine put it to the experts.

01:30
Grieving Warriors NRL prop 'in shock' over hero Sione Lauaki: 'I ended up growing my hair to mirror him'

James Gavet, like many Kelston Boys High students, used Lauaki's rise to the All Blacks as inspiration.



 
