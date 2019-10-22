TODAY |

All Blacks backing young players to shine in RWC semi-final

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
Rugby World Cup

While they may lack in World Cup experience, the All Blacks are backing their younger players to fire in this weekend's Rugby World Cup semi-final against England.

Boasting numerous players to have never played in a World Cup, the All Blacks could be considered vulnerable in some of their selections heading to Japan.

Players like Sevu Reece, Richie Mo'unga, Jack Goodhue and George Bridge are among those to have debuted since the start of 2018, now finding themselves cemented as starters heading into this weekend.

However, while some may worry about the youthful look to the All Blacks' side, coach Steve Hansen is sticking to the old adage that if you're good enough, you're old enough.

"It's always handy to have a new guy on the block," Hansen began.

"[In] 2015 everyone said we had too many old blokes, so I thought I'd change it so we didn't have to have that headline every week.

"Seriously though, its probably just the way the cards have fallen. We've got guys who haven't been around a long time, but have had big moment experiences playing for the Crusaders.

"We've given them an opportunity and they're playing well.

"Experience isn't always about how many Test caps you've had."

A high number of youngsters are likely to feature for Hansen's side again, when the All Blacks name their side for the Rugby World Cup semi-final on Thursday NZT.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A number of fresh faces have made the All Blacks spots their own this year. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
Rugby World Cup
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:44
Brodie Retallick not amused as reporter brings up 2014 mix-up - 'Is that supposed to be humorous'
2
Was it disrespectful for Ireland fans to sing over the haka? Yeah nah, says haka expert
3
'Bua bullet' - Fiji, Blues great Rupeni Caucaunibuca sets up taxi business with help from Pacific Rugby Players Welfare
4
Nigel Owens to referee All Blacks-England semi-final, Jaco Peyper not considered after social media gaffe
5
Irish writer takes aim at All Blacks after Sevu Reece's selection for RWC quarter-final - 'Ignoring their own values'
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE

Nigel Owens to referee All Blacks-England semi-final, Jaco Peyper not considered after social media gaffe
00:33

Sent off French player Sebastien Vahaamahina retires from international rugby

Jonah Lomu's legacy looms over All Blacks-England World Cup semifinal

'Bua bullet' - Fiji, Blues great Rupeni Caucaunibuca sets up taxi business with help from Pacific Rugby Players Welfare