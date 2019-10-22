All Blacks backing young players to shine in RWC semi-final

While they may lack in World Cup experience, the All Blacks are backing their younger players to fire in this weekend's Rugby World Cup semi-final against England.

Boasting numerous players to have never played in a World Cup, the All Blacks could be considered vulnerable in some of their selections heading to Japan.

Players like Sevu Reece, Richie Mo'unga, Jack Goodhue and George Bridge are among those to have debuted since the start of 2018, now finding themselves cemented as starters heading into this weekend.

However, while some may worry about the youthful look to the All Blacks' side, coach Steve Hansen is sticking to the old adage that if you're good enough, you're old enough.

"It's always handy to have a new guy on the block," Hansen began.

"[In] 2015 everyone said we had too many old blokes, so I thought I'd change it so we didn't have to have that headline every week.

"Seriously though, its probably just the way the cards have fallen. We've got guys who haven't been around a long time, but have had big moment experiences playing for the Crusaders.

"We've given them an opportunity and they're playing well.

"Experience isn't always about how many Test caps you've had."