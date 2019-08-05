TODAY |

All Blacks' attitude to Bledisloe couldn't be more different to the Wallabies'

In stark contrast to the Wallabies, the All Blacks are refusing to let anything distract them from this week’s Bledisloe Cup opener against the Wallabies in Perth.

While Wallabies outside back Dane Haylett-Petty was happy to admit that preparation for the Rugby World Cup was as important as the Bledisloe, his namesake All Black Dane Coles was not.

“All we can do is focus on this week, not looking about World Cup, momentum or selection or stuff like that, it’s about Bled 1, putting everything you can so we put us in the best shape for Saturday and earning the right to get it,” the All Blacks hooker said.

“If you think about World Cup selection and momentum going into World Cup, you’re taking your attention away from where it needs to be, everyone’s attention needs to be in Perth for us to have the best chance of performing this week.”

By comparison, Haylett-Petty said next month’s World Cup loomed over the Wallabies’ ambitions to end a 17-year Bledisloe Cup drought.

"We definitely want to break that (Bledisloe Cup drought), but this year there's a huge goal at the end of the year as well," Haylett-Petty said.

"A big focus for us has been building some momentum. We've changed a few things, there's a lot of competition within the group and everyone is pushing for spots, which is great.”

"The biggest focus has been trying to get better each week."

Coles’ teammate Ben Smith added that the history between the two sides and that 17-year hold that the All Blacks have had on the Bledisloe would count for little this weekend.

“The past doesn’t matter, it’s about who turns up on Saturday and plays the best footy will give themselves the best chance to get this Bledisloe,” Smith said.

“I don’t think there will be much talk about what’s gone before.”

Source: 1 NEWS
