All Blacks assistant warns 'there will be a lot of disappointed boys' after first team named

All Blacks assistant coach John Plumtree followed suit in giving away little ahead of Friday’s team naming but he did offer a warning – there’d be a lot of “disappointed” players.

The All Blacks’ season finally kicks off this Sunday with a Bledisloe Test against the Wallabies in what will be Ian Foster’s first game in charge since taking over from Steve Hansen as head coach.

Before the match even kicks off, Foster and his management have had to deal with a big challenge already – selecting their side.

The All Blacks’ depth in multiple positions has grown this season with a mixture of young talent and proven veterans fighting to earn jerseys for Sunday.

“You look at the backs, particularly in the midfield, back three, [first-five], [halfback], there’s plenty of selection debate,” Plumtree said.

“If you look at the forwards as well it’s not exactly easy there with the quality of loose forwards and front rowers we have. Lock is where we’re a bit thin.”

Plumtree told media today the difficulty of selection is pretty clear for anyone to see.

“When you look at selections, not too many people out there can pick the team and that’s rightly so because there’s just so many great players to select from.

“There will be a lot of disappointed boys.”

Foster remained tight-lipped about the matchday 23 in his conference yesterday but did say they had finalised a squad for the match which will eventually be named on Friday.

Plumtree said players know even if they don’t make the cut that they still have a role to fill.

“Part of this All Blacks culture is preparing the team and everyone knuckles down and gets to work to prepare the 23 and I’ve seen that so it’s good.

“We’ve got eight or nine Tests to play so we’re going to see everyone get an opportunity – this is just the first game.”

Despite reporters’ best attempts to get more out of Plumtree for the team naming, he wouldn’t budge.

“You’re all looking forward to it, aren’t you?” he teased.

“You’ll just have to wait.”

