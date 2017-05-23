All Blacks assistant Ian Foster and forwards coach Mike Cron sign on for 2019 World Cup

 

More pieces of the All Blacks coaching picture have clicked into place after assistant coach Ian Foster and forwards coach Mike Cron committed through to the 2019 World Cup.

HAMILTON, NEW ZEALAND - SEPTEMBER 06: (L-R) All Blacks coaching staff Mike Cron, Steve Hansen and Ian Foster during a New Zealand All Blacks training session on September 6, 2016 in Hamilton, New Zealand. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

All Blacks coaching staff Mike Cron, Steve Hansen and Ian Foster during a New Zealand All Blacks training session in Hamilton.

Source: Getty

Foster, who was brought into the All Blacks coaching group by head coach Steve Hansen in 2012, will complete eight years in the role when the world champions seek to defend their title in Japan.

Cron is a long-serving forwards coach, renowned for his scrummaging insight, who will attend a fifth World Cup. He has been with the All Blacks at three World Cup campaigns and with Wales for one.

The deals are welcome following the announcement last week that highly-regarded All Blacks assistant Wayne Smith will stand down later this year.

A replacement for Smith will be advertised.

Attack specialist Foster said it was a "natural decision" to re-sign, having enjoyed being part of New Zealand's phenomenal international success.

Hansen says both coaches are vital part of the All Blacks armoury.

"Fosie brings a lot of composure, rugby nous and intellect to the team," Hansen said.

"He runs the coaching unit and has done a fantastic job in that regard."

Hansen described Cron as a "master craftsman."

"He's never stopped growing as a coach, he's never stopped learning and he constantly stimulates the players with what he brings to the table."

