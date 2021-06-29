All Blacks assistant concedes they 'don't know' best line-up yet

The All Blacks' management admit they're still facing long talks behind closed doors and numerous selection headaches when it comes to naming their top side.

After two Tests this season, Ian Foster has managed to use every fit player in the 36-man squad except lock Tupou Vaa’i, with two drastically different line-ups used so far managing wins over Tonga and Fiji.

This weekend’s second Test against Fiji will be the All Blacks’ last match before Bledisloe Cup Tests against the Wallabies and the Rugby Championship, meaning it would be a good time for Foster to test his top side before the competition.

Assistant coach John Plumtree admitted at training in Hamilton today though naming that team is easier said than done.

“That opportunity's there for us, if we want to but, to be honest with you, we don't know what that is yet,” Plumtree said of the top side.

“Some guys need more time than others. Some had bigger Super Rugby seasons, there's some guys carrying little niggles. So we put all those factors into place then select the team.

“So it's just making sure that we keep wellbeing in the back of our minds as well, making sure that by the time we're ready for Bled One, that we've got a full squad that's fit and healthy and ready to play.

“There's still competition in the group, there's still positions that we are not settled on. Certainly there's some combinations we'd like to get going, so you might see that.

“But we're still unsure about some selections.

“So that's really healthy for us. Selection meetings go on till the wee hours, which is great... if you don't like any sleep.”

Making things slightly easier in an unfortunate way are injuries that the team is dealing with.

Plumtree confirmed this afternoon loose forwards Ardie Savea [knee] and Dalton Papalii [calf] remain unlikely to feature this weekend, along with prop Karl Tu’inukuafe [shoulder] and midfielder Anton Lienert-Brown [elbow].

Plumtree added hooker Asafo Aumua is available again after missing last weekend with concussion symptoms sustained from the Test against Tonga and Damian McKenzie is still up for selection despite a swollen ring finger he dislocated.

The All Blacks were tested by Fiji last week before eventually running away in the final 30 minutes for a 57-23 win.

Plumtree said the team knows there is room for improvement following the performance but added they also know they’re in a marathon, not a sprint, this season with 14 Tests scheduled.

“There's a lot to work on when you bring a team in, we've been together for a couple of weeks and all the coaches want their time in the different areas of the game,” he said.

“Some things we just have to drip-feed in as we go. The idea is, by the time we finish this series, the players have got everything and they can have a break to absorb everything.

“We don't want to put a whole lot of information into their heads and spend hours on the park, because we won't get the right results.

“So, yep, there were some things that we got tested in and some things that we hadn't covered properly. But now, those little things we have addressed, and we're expecting more out of the boys.”