All Blacks assistant coach Ian Foster keeps midfield selection under wraps after Ryan Crotty's injury and SBW's suspension

All Blacks midfielder Ryan Crotty is all but certain to miss Saturday's British and Irish Lions Test series decider with injury.

Centre Ryan Crotty goes off goes off injured during the 30-15 All Black win in the first test match of the DHL Lions Series 2017 played between the All Blacks and the British and Irish Lions at Eden Park, Auckland on 24th June 2017.

Source: Photosport

The 28-year-old Crotty strained a hamstring in the side's 30-15 first-Test victory over the Lions in Auckland, missing Saturday's second-Test defeat.

There were faint hopes the Crusader would be ready for the Eden Park decider, with his composure and accuracy a key plank of the All Blacks' midfield.

But assistant coach Ian Foster squashed those hopes on Tuesday, saying he didn't think Crotty would be available for selection.

His absence, as well as the suspension of Sonny Bill Williams for last week's red card, opens the door for summoned midfielder Malakai Fekitoa.

The versatile Anton Lienert-Brown is likely to retain a midfield spot, but Foster and the All Blacks' coaching staff must now decide between Fekitoa at centre or rookie second-five specialist Ngani Laumape.

Foster admitted newly called in Malakai Fekitoa is an option to play the must win Lions showdown at Eden Park on Saturday.
Source: 1 NEWS

The uncapped Jack Goodhue is also a midfield option, while Rieko Ioane is capable of playing on the wing or at centre.

Foster said Laumape, who made his debut in Wellington as the 14-man All Blacks fell to a 24-21 loss, could be proud of his performance.

"What a tough way to start your Test career, to come in and have to do your role and a little bit of someone else's," Foster said.

"He was still able to express himself and do what he likes doing, and like the rest of the team, there will be some learnings.

"When you drop a man, it requires a slightly different focus in some areas. We didn't get that 100 per cent right, but he should be pretty proud."

The All Blacks play the series decider against the British and Irish Lions this Saturday at Eden Park.
Source: 1 NEWS

Elsewhere, winger Waisake Naholo is in a race against time to be fit for Saturday's decider after failing a second-half concussion test in Wellington.

The Fijian-born Highlanders speedster would continue to work through the relevant protocols, with plenty of time to recover before the match.

Julian Savea, yet to play in either of the two Tests, waits in the wings.

"He had limited involvement in training today," Foster said.

"We've got a few more hurdles to climb."

Hooker Codie Taylor, meanwhile, has successfully shaken off a shoulder niggle that caused him to seek treatment during the second Test.

