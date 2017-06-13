All Blacks assistant coach Ian Foster 'delighted' with Dane Coles' progress after concussion

All Blacks assistant coach Ian Foster has revealed that hooker Dane Coles could be closing in on a return to playing ahead of the three Test series with the British and Irish Lions.

Coles hasn't played since March, suffering a concussion in the Hurricanes' win over the Highlanders, with fears that the dynamic hooker could miss the series altogether.

However, Coles was pictured participated in limited training with the All Blacks today, leading to Foster detailing the extent of his condition.

"He's not participating in any contact work within the team, but he's still working with the doctor and the physio and doing his own thing," Foster said.

"They're delighted with his progress."