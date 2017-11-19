 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


All Blacks and Wales both facing injury-related selection headaches

share

Source:

NZN

The All Blacks coaches face a less stressful session at the selection table than their Welsh counterparts ahead of the Test in Cardiff.

Both players suffered injuries in the 22-17 win over Scotland.
Source: 1 NEWS

Both sides must cater for expanding injury issues ahead of unveiling their starting XVs today for Saturday's Test.

Assuming nobody else has joined flanker Ardie Savea in contracting the mumps and that captain Kieran Read proves his fitness at training, coach Steve Hansen has a relatively straightforward task.

Foster said team management don’t believe anyone else has the contagion.
Source: 1 NEWS

He must find a replacement for two starting players injured in the 23-18 win over Scotland.

Winger Rieko Ioane and lock Luke Romano are expected to make way for Seta Tamanivalu and Scott Barrett.

Hansen's only other change from the Murrayfield heart-stopper might be on the blindside flank, where Liam Squire could make his first start on tour in place of Vaea Fifita.

Welsh coach Warren Gatland has more thinking to do after injury scrubbed out star British and Irish Lions outside backs Liam Williams and Jonathan Davies, along with Lions captain and flanker Sam Warburton.

The Welsh star has shone for the British side so far in the series but his parents believe they have one more big game left in them.

Source: 1 NEWS

No.8 Toby Faletau and lock Alun Wyn Jones, who started all three Tests in the drawn Lions series, will be key forwards.

Fullback Leigh Halfpenny, halfback Rhys Webb and hooker Ken Owens all had bench roles for the Lions and should start.

Gatland's choice at first five-eighth is between non-Test Lion Dan Biggar and in-form veteran Rhys Priestland.

He must also consider whether veteran midfield back Jamie Roberts warrants a recall to plug injury holes.

Lions flanker Justin Tipuric has returned to fitness but is no guarantee to start ahead of Cardiff speedster Josh Navidi.

Possible teams:

Wales: Leigh Halfpenny, Steff Evans, Scott Williams, Owen Williams, Hallam Amos, Dan Biggar, Rhys Webb, Taulape Faletau, Josh Navidi, Aaron Shingler, Alun Wyn Jones (capt), Jake Ball, Tomas Francis, Ken Owens, Rob Evans. Reserves: Kristian Dacey, Wyn Jones, Leon Brown, Cory Hill, Justin Tipuric, Gareth Davies, Rhys Priestland, Jamie Roberts.

New Zealand: Damian McKenzie, Waisake Naholo, Ryan Crotty, Sonny Bill Williams, Seta Tamanivalu, Beauden Barrett, Aaron Smith, Kieran Read (capt), Sam Cane, Liam Squire, Sam Whitelock, Scott Barrett, Nepo Laulala, Codie Taylor, Kane Hames. Reserves: Nathan Harris, Wyatt Crockett, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Patrick Tuipulotu, Matt Todd.

Related

All Blacks

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
Australia's spin bowler Lyon made a key play, running out England's batsman Vince in the 60th over in Brisbane.

Pinpoint! Nathan Lyon runs out England batsman with sensational piece of fielding

00:56
2
Normally leading from the front on the field, Sio Siua Taukeiaho froze for a while before taking the leap off the Sky Tower in Auckland.

'But I'm scared!' Tonga's RLWC prop freezes and stalls before completing Sky Jump

00:31
3
The Kiwi centre had to push away Kevin Durant as he and Russell Westbrook went forehead to forehead in a heated exchange.

Steven Adams plays peacemaker, breaks up heated argument between former OKC teammates Westbrook and Durant

00:55
4
The Tongan centre wasn't getting too far ahead of himself, however, saying his side first need to overcome a tough England side to reach the final.

'They would need to bring more police officers and army to Auckland!' Konrad Hurrell on possible RLWC glory for Tonga

02:00
5
The team from Holy Cross College is mixing it with the best young players in the country.

Meet the South Auckland girls turning heads on the cricket pitch

00:34
Bilingual Anthony Hudson was in complete control at this morning's press conference in Wellington.

Anthony Hudson steps down as All Whites head coach - 'I've enjoyed every second'

Hudson's contract expired after the team lost 2-0 to Peru in their World Cup qualifier in Lima.

05:04

Toni Street tests self-defence skills on Kiwi Hollywood star Zoe Bell

The stuntwoman and actor is back home to teach Kiwi women some of her hardcore skills.


02:29
Mother-of-three Angela Cuming took to Twitter to express her outrage at a lewd joke sent to her by Hamilton City Councillor Mark Bunting.

'It made me feel worthless' – Waikato mother and journalist shocked at crass message sent to her by local politician

Hamilton City Councillor Mark Bunting now faces a disciplinary hearing over the message.


01:57
A five-year University of Otago study shows men, particularly in manual labour jobs, are at most risk.

'We definitely need them' - older employees important, but at higher risk of suffering workplace injuries

A new study shows men, particularly in manual labour jobs, are at most risk.

00:27
Brian and Hannah Tamaki's church could now face a substantial tax bill as a result of the deregistration.

Two Destiny Church charities stripped of charitable status for missing financial records filing deadline

The two charities of Brian and Hannah Tamaki could now face a substantial tax bill as a result of deregistration.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 