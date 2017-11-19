All Blacks and Wales both facing injury-related selection headaches

The All Blacks coaches face a less stressful session at the selection table than their Welsh counterparts ahead of the Test in Cardiff.

Both sides must cater for expanding injury issues ahead of unveiling their starting XVs today for Saturday's Test.

Assuming nobody else has joined flanker Ardie Savea in contracting the mumps and that captain Kieran Read proves his fitness at training, coach Steve Hansen has a relatively straightforward task.

He must find a replacement for two starting players injured in the 23-18 win over Scotland.

Winger Rieko Ioane and lock Luke Romano are expected to make way for Seta Tamanivalu and Scott Barrett.

Hansen's only other change from the Murrayfield heart-stopper might be on the blindside flank, where Liam Squire could make his first start on tour in place of Vaea Fifita.

Welsh coach Warren Gatland has more thinking to do after injury scrubbed out star British and Irish Lions outside backs Liam Williams and Jonathan Davies, along with Lions captain and flanker Sam Warburton.

No.8 Toby Faletau and lock Alun Wyn Jones, who started all three Tests in the drawn Lions series, will be key forwards.

Fullback Leigh Halfpenny, halfback Rhys Webb and hooker Ken Owens all had bench roles for the Lions and should start.

Gatland's choice at first five-eighth is between non-Test Lion Dan Biggar and in-form veteran Rhys Priestland.

He must also consider whether veteran midfield back Jamie Roberts warrants a recall to plug injury holes.

Lions flanker Justin Tipuric has returned to fitness but is no guarantee to start ahead of Cardiff speedster Josh Navidi.

Possible teams:

Wales: Leigh Halfpenny, Steff Evans, Scott Williams, Owen Williams, Hallam Amos, Dan Biggar, Rhys Webb, Taulape Faletau, Josh Navidi, Aaron Shingler, Alun Wyn Jones (capt), Jake Ball, Tomas Francis, Ken Owens, Rob Evans. Reserves: Kristian Dacey, Wyn Jones, Leon Brown, Cory Hill, Justin Tipuric, Gareth Davies, Rhys Priestland, Jamie Roberts.