All Blacks and Lions draw in thrilling stalemate to share the series spoils

The All Blacks and the British and Irish Lions have drawn in a thrilling match 15-15 at Eden Park, Auckland.

FULLTIME: Jordie Barrett makes a darting run in a final attempt to win, he does well to stay in, TJ Perenara tries to recycle it quickly but the ball is pushed out! It's a draw and a drawn series!

All Blacks 15-15 Lions

78min: Accidental offside against the Lions after the kickoff. The ref goes upstairs and its going to be scrum.

All Blacks 15-15 Lions

78min: Farrell gets it! All level here.

All Blacks 15-12 Lions

76min: PENALTY All Blacks not rolling away and the Lions now have a chance to go level with a penalty just infront of the halfway line.

All Blacks 15-12 Lions

74min: Now the All Blacks lose it after some great work from Owen Farrell in the tackle. Scrum to the Lions now.

All Blacks 15-12 Lions

73min: Knock on form Liam Williams! Smart kick from Aaron Smith and the Lions fullback completely makes a hash of it and its a scrum now to the All Blacks who soak up the time through a few subs.

All Blacks 15-12 Lions

70min: All Blacks kick now after the scrum as Anthony Watson makes a hash of it just outside the try line but he recovers. Lions kick and Jordie Barrett receives the ball and makes a few metres. All Blacks set up inside the Lions half again.

All Blacks 15-12 Lions

67min: PENALTY after the scrum and now Beauden Barrett has a chance to put the All Blacks back into the lead! The first-five has it right out in front and nails it! All Blacks but in front.

All Blacks 12-12 Lions

66min: Toby Faletau wraps Beauden Barrett up in a tackle and forces the error from the first-five. Scrum after the knock on to the Lions as Malakai Fekitoa makes his way to the field.

All Blacks 12-12 Lions

64min: Beuaden Barrett has pulled off a marvelous kick to put the pressure off the All Blacks. The Lions win the lineout before Murray makes a magnificent box kick as the ball moves back into All Blacks territory.

All Blacks 12-12 Lions

62min: Lions lose the ball forward after looking dangerous. They made it to the All Blacks' 22 after stretching the All Blacks defence to the limit. All Blacks put a good scrum in before Israel Dagg clears the ball deep.

All Blacks 12-12 Lions

59min: PENALTY to the Lions and they have a chance to even the scores after dangerous play from the All Blacks. Owen Farrell lines it up and makes no mistake! All square here in Eden Park.

All Blacks 12-9 Lions

57min: Daly spills the ball as it rolls out of play after a kick from Beauden Barrett. Big moment for the All Blacks to mount an attack inside the Lions' half. The All Blacks take the lineout quickly but they lose it shortly after.

All Blacks 12-9 Lions

54min: The scrum finally gets underway after a slight delay, Jordie Barrett gets thumped in a tackle after being pressured into a kick he puts out on the full. Lions get off the mark quickly afterwards and launch another attack before the ball is knocked on! Scrum to the All Blacks inside their half.

All Blacks 12-9 Lions

52min: Beauden Barrett misses a high kick and it bounces out of play. The Lions mount their attack now after the lineout and move the ball wide before they're pulled back for a forward pass! All Blacks get out of jail there as Williams had space out wide before play was stopped.

All Blacks 12-9 Lions

50min: YELLOW CARD Jerome Kaino gets sent to the bin for the trailing arm that hit Alun Wynn Jones on the head. The Lions lock goes off for a concussion test.

All Blacks 12-9 Lions

49min: Scrappy play from both sides after the scrum as there's multiple knock ons with some huge hits from players of both sides in that short interchange. TMO looking at a possible high shot now from Jerome Kaino on Alun Wynn Jones.

All Blacks 12-9 Lions

47min: All Blacks lose the ball forward again as Johnny Sexton goes down again and the referee has forced the first-five off the field for a concussion test. Thats the ninth handling error from the All Blacks. Scrum to the Lions.

All Blacks 12-9 Lions

44min: Savea looks to have scored! But the move is called back after a forward pass from Laumape after a blitzing All Blacks passing move.

All Blacks 12-9 Lions

42min: And he's got it! Monster kick there from Elliot Daly.

All Blacks 12-6 Lions

41min: Beauden Barrett gets us the match back underway in the final 40 minutes of the Lions series. PENALTY already to the Lions for obstruction and the Lions go for a long range kick at goal. Daly lining up the kick.

HALFTIME: Kaino takes the ball cleanly after a lineout as the All Blacks set themselves just outside the halfway mark. Aaron Smith puts up a box kick, the Lions make a bit of a mess of it but recover. Before the ball is forced out just after the halftime hooter. The players head towards the tunnel as the All Blacks hold a 12-6 lead at the break.

All Blacks 12-6 Lions

35min: TRY JORDIE BARRETT! What a fantastic try from the All Blacks. The new centre combination works a treat as Laumape runs at the line and puts up a miracle off-load to Anton Lienert-Brown who finds space before throwing the ball wide to Jordie Barrett who dives over to score. His brother misses the conversion however.

All Blacks 7-6 Lions

34min: Sexton is now down as the Lions continue to punch at the All Blacks line, with a mixture of high kicks and their big forwards pushing up the middle. Replays show Sexton was crunched in a tackle by Kieran Read. Ref comes back for a penalty as Barrett kicks for touch.

All Blacks 7-6 Lions

32min: Owen Farrell makes no mistake again with the kick and the Lions are just a point behind the All Blacks.

All Blacks 7-3 Lions

30min: All Blacks get pinged for not releasing. As the All Blacks regroup after the penalty Farrell decides to take it quickly as the match springs back into life. There's some casualities on the pitch, Kieran Read looks to be one of them. Referee comes back for a penalty after the players dust themselves off.

All Blacks 7-3 Lions

28min: Another opportunity lost by the All Blacks! Ngani Laumape drops a pass after the All Blacks began putting a few phases together. The second-five had numbers to his left.

All Blacks 7-3 Lions

26min: All Blacks now force a mistake from the Lions as Liam Williams drops a bomb cold. Scrum to the All Blacks on the Lions' 22.

All Blacks 7-3 Lions

24min: The All Blacks push over the ball and turn it over. Read flings it to Smith who passes to Barrett but he's taken down in a brilliant tackle and loses the ball forward. Lions get another scrum and then a following penalty. Farrell's kick isn't out however!

All Blacks 7-3 Lions

22min: Chance begging for the All Blacks! Beauden Barrett puts a cross kick to Savea who makes a blockbusting run down the line, brushing off Elliot Daly going close. The ball is moved to Sam Cane and he spills the ball. Scrum to the Lions.

All Blacks 7-3 Lions

19min: PENALTY Beauden Barrett gets done by the ref for not rolling away after a tackle. First chance to get some points for the Lions. Farrell gets the points.

All Blacks 7-0 Lions

17min: Lions trying to make something of it just outside the halfway line, a kick is put through forcing Beauden Barrett to run the ball out.

All Blacks 7-0 Lions

14min: TRY LAUMAPE! The All Blacks move the ball after going close to the line near the left wing. Aaron Smith passes to Beauden Barrett who makes a brilliant cross field kick to his brother Jordie. The younger Barrett brother then taps the ball back to a lurking Laumape who crashes over for his first Test try! Referee goes upstairs to the TMO to double check the try but there's no issues. Beauden lines it up from the touchline and its a beauty!

All Blacks 0-0 Lions

12min: Lions launching an attack now as the All Blacks desperately defend before Beauden Barrett makes an intercept and sprints down the line! he gets it to Laumape before he;s tackled by Anthony Watson. The Lions recover the ball 5 metres from their line when they were just 5 metres outside the All Blacks' line. End to end rugby here.

All Blacks 0-0 Lions

10min: What a shocker from Owen Farrell! The Lions steal the ball after the scrum and the second-five kicks it out on the full when the tourists had numbers.

All Blacks 0-0 Lions

8min: Scrum now to the All Blacks after a Lions knock-on. Its in a good position in front of the posts, just outside the 22 metre line.

All Blacks 0-0 Lions

6min: Lions' scrum holds and Connor Murray makes a good clearance. All Blacks take the lineout quickly and almost lose it before they launch another attack in the Lions' half.

All Blacks 0-0 Lions

4min: Ngani Laumape puts through a cheeky kick through and chases before Liam Wiliams covers. Connor Murray clears with a box kick before the Lions are pinged again by the ref. All Blacks take it quickly and move the ball wide to Julian Savea but the winger over runs the pass with the try line begging! Scrum to the Lions.

All Blacks 0-0 Lions

2min: PENALTY Sam Warburton gets hard done by there after Beauden Barrett charged at the line. The Lions captain ajudged to not have been on his feet. Beauden Barrett lines up the kick but misses!

All Blacks 0-0 Lions

KICKOFF: Johnny Sexton gets us underway here at Eden Park!

7:33pm

Huge reception to the anthem as TJ Perenara leads a passionate Kapa O Pango.

7:29pm

Kieran Read now leads the All Blacks out in his 100th Test as both sides prepare for the New Zealand national anthem.

7:27pm

Out come the Lions to Eden Park for this third and deciding Test match.

7:25pm

Both sides back in the sheds now. The coaches will have their final words to their team's before this humdinger of a decider.

7:17pm

What a night we're in for folks! With the series locked at 1-1, both teams are fired up to take the trophy home tonight. Auckland has turned on a beauty of an evening, with a steady crowd building at Eden Park. Kick off not too far away.

PRE MATCH

With the series locked at 1-1, the All Blacks return to their spiritual home, Eden Park, for the mother of all deciders against the Lions.

After a resounding 30-15 win in the first Test, the All Blacks fell 24-21 in Wellington to make tonight's clash the biggest game of rugby on New Zealand shores since the 2011 World Cup final.

The All Blacks have made changes after Wellington's loss, with Ngani Laumape replacing the suspended Sonny Bill Williams, while youngster Jordie Barrett makes his first Test start in the all-important fullback jersey.

Elsewhere, Julian Savea returns to the side in place of the ever-impressive Rieko Ioane.

Warren Gatland's Lions on the other hand, are unchanged, looking to replicate last week's performance and become the first Lions side since 1971 to claim a Test series against New Zealand.

TEAMS

All Blacks: 15. Jordie Barrett, 14. Israel Dagg, 13. Anton Lienert-Brown, 12. Ngani Laumape, 11. Julian Savea, 10. Beauden Barrett, 9. Aaron Smith, 8. Kieran Read (c), 7. Sam Cane, 6. Jerome Kaino, 5. Sam Whitelock, 4. Brodie Retallick, 3. Owen Franks, 2. Codie Taylor, 1. Joe Moody.

Reserves: 16. Nathan Harris, 17. Wyatt Crockett, 18. Charlie Faumuina, 19. Scott Barrett, 20. Ardie Savea, 21. TJ Perenara, 22. Aaron Cruden, 23. Malakai Fekitoa.