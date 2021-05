All Black Ngani Laumape has signed with French club Stade Francais.

The club announced early this morning on Twitter the Hurricanes midfielder will join the side in July in time for the 2021-2022 season.

Laumape's stint in France will come after the end of the trans-Tasman Super Rugby competition.

He comes into the Top 14 team as a replacement for French centre Gael Fickou.