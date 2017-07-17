 

Rugby


All Blacks and Crusaders midfielder Ryan Crotty re-signs with NZ Rugby through to 2018

All Blacks and Crusaders midfielder Ryan Crotty has confirmed today that he has signed on for another year with New Zealand Rugby.

Ryan Crotty. New Zealand All Blacks v British and Irish Lions. 1st Rugby union test match. Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday 24 June 2017. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

NZ centre Ryan Crotty takes on the line during the All Blacks and British and Irish Lions' first Test in Auckland.

Source: Photosport

Crotty, 28, says he is enjoying is footy in New Zealand and didn't think it is the right time to leave for overseas yet.

"I genuinely think I have my best rugby in me yet and I want to play that rugby for the teams I have grown up supporting and who I feel so honoured to play for now," said Crotty.

"I still get a thrill each time I pull on the black or red and black jerseys and I feel really motivated to perform for those teams.

"I like to take things one year at a time and when I thought about where I could picture myself in 2018, I just didn't feel like my time here in New Zealand was up yet."

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen said Crotty is an outstanding footballer and has a lot more to offer the black jersey.

"We are delighted that 'Crotts' has re-signed with New Zealand Rugby," said Hansen.

"He's an incredibly valuable member of the All Blacks, is a smart footballer and provides us with a cool, calm, collected presence in the midfield."

Crotty debuted for the All Blacks in 2013 against Australia and has played 27 Tests for New Zealand.

Ryan Crotty. New Zealand All Blacks v British and Irish Lions. 1st Rugby union test match. Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday 24 June 2017. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

