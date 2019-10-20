All Blacks' ambitious 2021 calendar revealed, featuring July Tests and Europe tour

New Zealand Rugby has confirmed an ambitious calendar for the All Blacks in 2021, featuring July Tests in New Zealand before a tour of Europe to finish the year.

Beauden Barrett scores against Ireland in RWC 2019 quarter-final. Source: Photosport

NZR CEO Mark Robinson announced this afternoon the All Blacks will host Italy and Fiji in their July Test window before the Rugby Championship next year.

After the SANZAAR tournament, the All Blacks will then look to tour Europe for Tests against France and Ireland as well as another match against the Azzurri in Rome.

Robinson warned the announcement came with the disclaimer that all games depended on how the Covid-19 pandemic progresses next year for each country, along with any border restrictions each nation — including New Zealand — have with it.