All Blacks already beginning to adapt to new rules - Foster

The All Blacks are doing their best to prepare for a busy schedule with rule changes, the Wallabies and the Springboks all on the horizon.

After Saturday's Test against Fiji in Hamilton, the All Blacks have three weeks before they launch into a Bledisloe Cup defence and the Rugby Championship, which will feature World Rugby's five new trial laws around game speed and player safety.

Foster told media today they've started preparing for those challenges with management keeping a keen eye on the Wallabies and Springboks' current Test series against France and the British and Irish Lions, respectively.

"We're taking a lot of notice," Foster said.

"Over in Australia, it's a really competitive series... and the South Africa one, that series is always going to be tough."

Foster said they'd noted the styles being used in both series were similar where one team was the attacking force and the other was defensively-minded - qualities he wants his team to express at the same time.

"It's a balance that we're all trying to play around with and get the right mix.

"It's fun trying to get it right."

Another area of focus for Foster will be the new rules World Rugby announced yesterday, with their August 7 Test against the Wallabies set to be the first match to exhibit the law changes.

Foster said they were addressing the rules at trainings already.

"Some of the systems that we're trying to get going now are with an eye to the future," Foster said.

Foster noted the changes to the latching rule - where one player is permitted to latch on at the breakdown but this player has the same responsibilities as the player who first arrives - along with the 50-22 kick will be game-changers.

