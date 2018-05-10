All Blacks 1970s star Sir Bryan Williams to be inducted into World Rugby Hall of Fame

All Blacks 1970s star Sir Bryan Williams is among five rugby legends who'll be inducted into the World Rugby Hall of Fame this year.

World Rugby has announced tonight that Sir Bryan, along with Liza Burgess of Wales, Australia's Stephen Larkham, Ronan O’Gara of Ireland and Pierre Villepreux of France will be honoured with the induction at a special ceremony in Rugby, England, on September 12.

Sir Brian was one of the first Pacific Islanders to become an All Black, when he was selected in 1970 as a wing.

He distinguished himself in the 1970 South African Rugby Tour where he scored 14 tries in his 13 appearances, and in the international series he scored in each of the first and fourth Tests.

Williams' international rugby career lasted from 1970 to 1978 in which he played 113 matches and scored 66 tries in all matches as an All Black, which was a record until beaten by John Kirwan.

Sir Bryan is a past president of the NZRU and has coached club sides in New Zealand and the Samoan national team.

He was knighted in the 2018 New Year Honours, for services to rugby.

Sir Bryan, O’Gara, Villepreux, and Burgess will attend the prestigious induction event, which will celebrate their careers and contributions to the game.

Larkham, due to his involvement in The Rugby Championship, will receive his accolade at a special ceremony on August 17 in Sydney, the day before Australia’s Bledisloe Cup opener with New Zealand.