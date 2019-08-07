All Black World Cup winner Adam Thomson training with Chiefs as part of recovery from spinal infection

Former All Black Adam Thomson is training with the Chiefs ahead of the Super Rugby season.
The loose forward's return to Super Rugby is part of a remarkable comeback for the World Cup winner, who was hospitalised and unable to walk in Japan just two years ago due to a spinal infection.
The 37-year-old played for Otago in last year’s Mitre 10 Cup after four years with the Canon Eagles.
"New year, new jersey," he wrote in an Instagram post, showing him wearing a Chiefs training jersey.
"Last week I was camping in the MacKenzie Country for some overdue kiwi-summer family time. Today I pulled on this jersey and mixed it up with 8 current @allblacks and a @superrugbynz side stacked with talent!
"It's a strange old beast this life we live, this time 2 years ago I was flat on my back in a Japanese hospital unable to walk. So never underestimate what the human body can do with a little self belief and a whole lot of hard work – persistence pays.
Thomson has played 96 Super Rugby games for three teams, the Highlanders, Reds and Rebels.