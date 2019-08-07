TODAY |

All Black World Cup winner Adam Thomson training with Chiefs as part of recovery from spinal infection

Source:  1 NEWS

Former All Black Adam Thomson is training with the Chiefs ahead of the Super Rugby season.

Adam Thomson. Source: Photosport

The loose forward's return to Super Rugby is part of a remarkable comeback for the World Cup winner, who was hospitalised and unable to walk in Japan just two years ago due to a spinal infection.

The 37-year-old played for Otago in last year’s Mitre 10 Cup after four years with the Canon Eagles.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The ex-All Blacks flanker battled lumbar discitis at the end of 2017. Source: 1 NEWS

"New year, new jersey," he wrote in an Instagram post, showing him wearing a Chiefs training jersey.

"Last week I was camping in the MacKenzie Country for some overdue kiwi-summer family time. Today I pulled on this jersey and mixed it up with 8 current @allblacks and a @superrugbynz side stacked with talent!

Read more
Adam Thomson reveals extent of mystery illness that nearly ended his career

"It's a strange old beast this life we live, this time 2 years ago I was flat on my back in a Japanese hospital unable to walk. So never underestimate what the human body can do with a little self belief and a whole lot of hard work – persistence pays.

Thomson has played 96 Super Rugby games for three teams, the Highlanders, Reds and Rebels.

Rugby
All Blacks
Chiefs
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
All Blacks, NZR looking for new major sponsor after AIG blows final whistle
2
Dan Carter, Brodie Retallick both score for Japanese club Kobelco Steelers in season's first game
3
Beauden Barrett grabs wicket while rolling his arm over in Auckland club cricket match
4
High tackle warnings, 50-22 kicks and a penalty limit before sin-binning: Super Rugby to trial new laws
5
‘I was an alcoholic when I was 12, but it’s not uncommon in NZ’ - Ex-NRL player opens up on battle with booze
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE

High tackle warnings, 50-22 kicks and a penalty limit before sin-binning: Super Rugby to trial new laws
00:30

Dan Carter, Brodie Retallick both score for Japanese club Kobelco Steelers in season's first game

Hurricanes send heartfelt support message to Michael Fatialofa after neck injury - 'We're all behind you, bro'

Wales announce mid-year southern tour, with Tests against Brave Blossoms and All Blacks