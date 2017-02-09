All Black Tuipulotu looking to move on from 'challenging and difficult time' on family and team mates after being cleared of doping

All Blacks and Blues Lock Patrick Tuipulotu says he is looking forward to returning to team training after New Zealand Rugby today cleared his name of doping charges.

One of New Zealand's biggest rising stars, Tuipulotu said he was grateful for the support he received as the doping revelation had "been a challenging and difficult time for me, my partner, family and team mates".

Tuipulotu is now cleared to return to rugby immediately and said he is relieved to have his rugby reputation restored after testing positive for performance enhancing drugs back in November.

"I'm pleased the matter is now closed, with my reputation and integrity intact, and I look forward to getting back into training and an exciting year of rugby."

New Zealand Rugby Players Association CEO Rob Nichol said the premature nature of the Tuipulotu's initial positive test results was unjust on the player.

"This result also reinforces the importance of the regulations and strict confidentiality obligations regarding players and their rights," he said.

"Patrick was unfairly labelled as a result of the premature publicity of this matter. We trust that everyone now has a greater level of understanding in this regard."

"Working with Patrick through the process, we always felt confident that he would be cleared. To be honest, there is an element of frustration, given the initial result and publicity, but at least people now know Patrick did nothing wrong," he said.

Nichol said the discrepancies between the A and B sample results were unclear.

NZR CEO Steve Tew welcomed the end of the saga which could have dented All Black integrity on the world stage.

"This is an important and welcomed conclusion for both Patrick and for rugby. We are pleased that a robust process has been undertaken, and that he has been fully cleared.