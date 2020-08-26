All Black TJ Perenara becomes dad for first time with arrival of newborn daughter

All Blacks halfback and Hurricanes star TJ Perenara and wife Greer have become parents for the first time, confirming this morning they have had a baby daughter.

Mrs Perenara shared a photo of their newborn to social media along with the caption "our world was changed".



She also revealed their daughter arrived on Saturday 24 August.

TVNZ1 Breakfast presenter John Campbell - a big fan of both the Hurricanes and the Perenaras - was quick to congratulate the pair on air this morning.

"That baby's got a wonderful mum and dad," he said.

Co-presenters Melissa Stokes and Jenny-May Clarkson went on to tease Campbell, saying perhaps he would be asked to be a godparent.

"I'm not that close to the family!" he responded.

Earlier this year, Perenara sat down with Campbell on Breakfast to talk about their baby news, during which he admitted the couple couldn't wait.

"We're very, very excited to be becoming parents. It's something we've looked forward to for a little while now," he said.