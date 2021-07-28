All Black Shannon Frizell's assault charges dropped

Three charges of assault against All Black Shannon Frizell have been dismissed after the 27-year-old completed police diversion.

Shannon Frizell. Source: Photosport

His case was called in the Dunedin District Court this morning, though he was excused from appearing.

The charges relate to an incident in a Dunedin bar in May, where he was accused of assaulting a woman and her partner.

A police spokesperson confirmed the charges were withdrawn after Frizell completed diversion.

Diversion allows first-time offenders to work with police to take responsibility for their offending outside the court system and avoid getting a criminal record.

Police also confirmed he was not required to meet with the victims.

At his last court appearance in July, Frizell apologised for his actions in a prepared statement.

“I would like to take this opportunity to say how very sorry I am for my behaviour during an incident in May this year," he said.

"I would especially like to say sorry to the two people involved and the harm I have caused. I am very grateful for all the opportunities I have had and I don't take them for granted.

"I let myself and others down and I will now try and do everything I can to restore people's faith in me. I already have put a plan in place with councillors to help me address areas I want to work on."

Frizell missed a Super Rugby match for the Highlanders in May after a report surfaced of his alleged involvement in an assault at a Dunedin bar but returned the following week after no charges were laid at the time.