All Black Shannon Frizell's assault charges dropped

Three charges of assault against All Black Shannon Frizell have been dismissed after the 27-year-old completed police diversion.
His case was called in the Dunedin District Court this morning, though he was excused from appearing.
The charges relate to an incident in a Dunedin bar in May, where he was accused of assaulting a woman and her partner.
A police spokesperson confirmed the charges were withdrawn after Frizell completed diversion.
Diversion allows first-time offenders to work with police to take responsibility for their offending outside the court system and avoid getting a criminal record.
Police also confirmed he was not required to meet with the victims.
At his last court appearance in July, Frizell apologised for his actions in a prepared statement.
“I would like to take this opportunity to say how very sorry I am for my behaviour during an incident in May this year," he said.
"I would especially like to say sorry to the two people involved and the harm I have caused. I am very grateful for all the opportunities I have had and I don't take them for granted.
"I let myself and others down and I will now try and do everything I can to restore people's faith in me. I already have put a plan in place with councillors to help me address areas I want to work on."
Frizell missed a Super Rugby match for the Highlanders in May after a report surfaced of his alleged involvement in an assault at a Dunedin bar but returned the following week after no charges were laid at the time.
He was then selected in the All Blacks and was part of the squad preparing for the Rugby Championship and Bledisloe Cup Test series. However, he has not travelled with the team to Australia for the remainder of the Rugby Championship.