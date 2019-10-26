All Black Sevu Reece impresses Six60 by singing Dunedin band's song

Rookie winger Sevu Reece is the latest All Black to show off – and impress with - his musical talents.
The Fiji-born speedster warmed up the vocal chords to sing Six60’s Raining, impressing the Dunedin band who are in Japan with the team.
It’s also worth mentioning that Codie Taylor and Richie Mo’unga were helping provide accompaniment on the piano.
The All Blacks have harked back to the old days on tour with the guitar several times during the World Cup with Mo’unga, Ardie Savea and Atu Moli shown on video tickling the ivories at the various team hotels in Japan.