All Black Rieko Ioane apologises after altercation with Blues teammate leaves him with eye injury, treated at A&E

All Blacks star Rieko Ioane had to receive treatment at a local A&E after an altercation with a Blues teammate following the loss to the Melbourne Rebels last night.

Rieko Ioane. Source: Photosport

Ioane says it wasn’t a serious incident but he had to have an eye injury treated with medical glue, NZ Herald reports.

"We were just poking fun at each other. It's not serious and I've apologised to my teammates and the club," said Ioane.

The Blues star played no part in the 20-10 loss to the Rebels as he was being rested.

Ioane reported to All Blacks camp this afternoon where he will join Jordie Barrett, who mistakenly entered the wrong flat in Dunedin with a friend in the early hours of Saturday morning.