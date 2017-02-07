All Black Patrick Tuipulotu cleared of doping

After being told he'd tested positive for banned drugs in November, Blues and All Blacks lock Patrick Tuipulotu has now been cleared by New Zealand Rugby.

1 NEWS can confirm a second blood test has returned negative, clearing the young lock who is currently suspended, of any culpability.

New Zealand Rugby Players' Association boss Rob Nichol said there was no explanation why Tuipulotu's A-sample had tested positive.

Considered one of New Zealand's most promising future stars, the lock had not played since November's end-of-year All Blacks tour, which he returned home early from, yet tested positive for a banned substance at some point last year.

The results were then discovered prior to the final All Blacks Test of the season against France.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen said at the time Tuipulotu's absence was due to "personal reasons".

Those reasons also led to the lock's absence from the Blues' pre-season build-up to the Super Rugby season after it was announced the 24-year-old was sidelined indefinitely with an "ongoing personal matter".

Tuipulotu has earned twelve caps for the All Blacks and taken the field for the Blues 34 times...