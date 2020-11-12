TODAY |

All Black Ofa Tuungafasi philosophical after copping three week ban for dangerous tackle

Victor Waters, Breakfast Sport Producer
Source:  1 NEWS

A philosophical Ofa Tuungafasi has reacted to his three week ban handed down by SANZAAR.

All Blacks prop Ofa Tu'ungafasi in action against the Wallabies. Source: Photosport

The All Black prop was suspended for a dangerous tackle on Wallabies player Tom Wright during Australia's 24-22 win over New Zealand in Brisbane on Saturday.

"The magic occurs when you accept that everything happens for a reason," he said on Instagram.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The prop accepted the ban which ended his Tri-Nations campaign. Source: SKY

"Understanding that what is meant to be will hit you and what’s not will miss. Trust it, have patience."

The ban effectively ends his Tri-Nations campaign with the All Blacks, meaning he won't feature in the remaining two Tests against Argentina.

Tuungafasi took a 50 per cent penalty reduction because of his clean record and guilty plea, according to SANZAAR.

Lachie Swinton was also shown a red card in the Test for a similar hit on All Blacks lock Sam Whitelock but was given a four week ban.

Rugby
Victor Waters
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:27
Mitchell Starc tosses bat in mini-tantrum after captain declares before he reached century
2
Ashley Bloomfield weighs in on West Indies cricket team's manged isolation breach
3
NSW force Origin decider as Wayne Bennett blames media for ill-tempered clash
4
From troubled orphan to national champ: Kiwi boxer defies odds in and out of the ring
5
West Indies cricket team in Christchurch lose training exemption after ‘repeatedly’ breaking managed isolation rules
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE

Lack of game footage of Pumas a 'refreshing' challenge for All Blacks

Final added to Super Rugby Aotearoa as 2021 draw announced

Former Māori All Black James Lowe to debut for Ireland

Trent Boult stars with the ball as Mumbai Indians win fifth IPL championship