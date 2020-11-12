All Black Ofa Tuungafasi philosophical after copping three week ban for dangerous tackle

A philosophical Ofa Tuungafasi has reacted to his three week ban handed down by SANZAAR.
The All Black prop was suspended for a dangerous tackle on Wallabies player Tom Wright during Australia's 24-22 win over New Zealand in Brisbane on Saturday.
"The magic occurs when you accept that everything happens for a reason," he said on Instagram.
"Understanding that what is meant to be will hit you and what’s not will miss. Trust it, have patience."
The ban effectively ends his Tri-Nations campaign with the All Blacks, meaning he won't feature in the remaining two Tests against Argentina.
Tuungafasi took a 50 per cent penalty reduction because of his clean record and guilty plea, according to SANZAAR.
Lachie Swinton was also shown a red card in the Test for a similar hit on All Blacks lock Sam Whitelock but was given a four week ban.