All Black Ofa Tuungafasi philosophical after copping three week ban for dangerous tackle

A philosophical Ofa Tuungafasi has reacted to his three week ban handed down by SANZAAR.

All Blacks prop Ofa Tu'ungafasi in action against the Wallabies. Source: Photosport

The All Black prop was suspended for a dangerous tackle on Wallabies player Tom Wright during Australia's 24-22 win over New Zealand in Brisbane on Saturday.

"The magic occurs when you accept that everything happens for a reason," he said on Instagram.

"Understanding that what is meant to be will hit you and what’s not will miss. Trust it, have patience."

The ban effectively ends his Tri-Nations campaign with the All Blacks, meaning he won't feature in the remaining two Tests against Argentina.

Tuungafasi took a 50 per cent penalty reduction because of his clean record and guilty plea, according to SANZAAR.