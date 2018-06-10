All Black Ofa Tu’ungafasi’s tackle on France's Remy Grosso deemed 'just short of' red card by citing commissioner

All Black prop Ofa Tu'ungafasi's tackle on French winger Remy Grosso in the first Test between New Zealand and France was deemed "just short of" red card level by independent citing commissioner Freek Burger.

France's Remy Grosso was injured in a tackle involving All Blacks Ofa Tu'ungafasi (L) and Sam Cane. Source: Photosport

As a result, Tu'ungafasi has received a citing commissioner warning for a breach of Law 9.13.

In the opinion of Burger, there were mitigating factors which prevented the conduct from being a red card level red card level.

These included Grosso's low body position lowering as he went into contact with Sam Cane, who affected the tackle initially, immediately before Tu'ungafasi joined a dynamic tackle situation.

No further action was warranted against Cane with the commissioner deeming the on-field penalty against him to be sufficient punishment.