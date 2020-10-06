TODAY |

All Black Ngani Laumape rumoured for French rugby switch

Source:  1 NEWS

All Black and Hurricanes centre Ngani Laumape is the target of French Top 14 club Stade Francais, according to French rugby newspaper Midi Olympique.

Source: 1 NEWS

The newspaper claims the club has initiated discussions with Laumape, as they see him as a potential replacement for outgoing French international centre Gaël Fickou.

Laumape's contract with New Zealand Rugby runs out after this season, only intensifying the potential truth to the rumours he may be headed overseas.

The thunderous centre has played 15 Tests for the All Blacks, scoring eight tries, since debuting in 2017.

His Hurricanes side have struggled heavily this season in Super Rugby Aotearoa, winning just one of their first five games.

