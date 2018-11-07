All Black Karl Tu'inukuafe says wife's help was crucial during his mental health struggle

Blues prop Karl Tu’inukuafe’s road back to the black jersey has been more than a battle on the field, with the All Black revealing he’s also been dealing with mental health struggles.

Tu’inukuafe was named in Ian Foster’s All Blacks squad on Sunday after missing last year’s Rugby World Cup due to then-coach Steve Hansen looking for "mobile, ball-playing props" in Japan.

A few months before the 2019 squad's announcement, Tu'inukuafe was diagnosed with meningitis which sidelined him from Super Rugby for two months.

The 27-year-old told Newshub it all began to take a toll both on his body and mind.

"Everything that was going on was kind of depressing for me…. thinking about it just gets me emotional," Tu'inukuafe said.

Adding to his frustrations was the fact Tu’inukuafe had been told he wasn’t allowed to get his heart rate up during his long recovery, meaning getting fit again was proving difficult.

However, Tu’inukuafe credits his wife, Finehika, with helping him get through his darkest days which has ultimately led to his All Blacks recall.

"There's no shame in opening up and showing emotion,” he said.

“We're all men, we all act like men, but you've just got to be real with yourself."

Tu'inukuafe stormed onto the rugby scene in 2018 after picking up a Super Rugby contract as an injury replacement with the Chiefs, leading to an impressive rookie campaign and being selected for the All Blacks later that year.

It came after the front-rower only decided to lace up the boots again to play with his cousins at Takapuna Rugby Club to lose weight which he had put on during his time as a security officer.

He has since earned 13 caps for the All Blacks.

Tu’inukuafe is one of six props named in Foster’s 2020 squad with Alex Hodgman the only rookie front rower.