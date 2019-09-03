TODAY |

All Black Josh Ioane dropped for match by Otago after alcohol related incident

Source:  1 NEWS

An alcohol related incident has seen All Black Josh Ioane dropped by Otago for tonight's crucial Provincial Championship clash with Northland.

Josh Ioane Source: Photosport

Otago coach Tom Donnelly was forced to axe the first-five from the side along with utility back Vilimoni Koroi.

Multiple reports say the pair breached the team's alcohol policy with Stuff reporting the duo turned up to a training session in an unacceptable state.

Donnelly said he didn't take the decision lightly but it came down to the players failing to meet team standards and asked to "move on" from the incident.

The game is hugely important for both teams tonight in Dunedin with both seeking to earn promotion into the Provincial Premiership.

