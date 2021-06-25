All Black Hoskins Sotutu's proud parents take day off to see training

Hundreds of adoring All Blacks fans were on hand to witness the team train at Bruce Pulman Park in South Auckland this morning, ahead of their opening game of the season against Tonga next week.

Among the crowd were Waisake and Adelita Sotutu, parents of Hoskins, proudly watching on as their son went about his work in training.

"I was supposed to be at work today but I took a day off," Waisake told 1 NEWS.

"It's good to come out and watch him run around the field. He's carrying a little bit of a niggle at the moment but I think he's going to be okay.

"It's great to be able to watch him actually put on the jersey and train, it's cool."

Likewise, Adelita had taken the day off teaching at Howick College, and had brought 40 of her students with her to watch training.

"I think it's still a little bit surreal," Adelita told 1 NEWS on what it was like to watch her son in and among the All Blacks.

Hoskins Sotutu. Source: Photosport

"We were just talking the other day about Hoskins being an All Black and I pinched myself, and to see him run out there with all those other amazing athletes, it's pretty cool."

She said it had been difficult to bring just 40 students to training, as many more were interested.

"If I had 100 spots I could've brought 100 kids out, they were all waiting and hoping to get the letter today. They're pretty happy."

It was a unique experience for the South Auckland community to be able to witness an All Blacks training, and Waisake said it was an invaluable opportunity for the next generation.

"You've got a lot of players out here that are aspiring to be professional players, or play to the best level they can, so for them to come and experience some training in front of them is good."

That thought was echoed by New Zealand Rugby Pasifika engagement manager Eroni Clarke.

"This is a wonderful way to connect in with a community, particularly for our Māori and Pasifika communities where they can connect and they can see the All Blacks in their space and in their community. It's wonderful to have the All Blacks here to lift the community from where it's been in the past as well having been struck by Covid," Clarke said.