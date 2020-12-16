All Black Hoskins Sotutu out of quarantine just in time to help coach sister at World Schools Sevens

All Blacks rookie Hoskins Sotutu has arrived home just in the nick of time to help his mum and dad coach at the World Schools Sevens this weekend after getting out of quarantine.

The All Blacks loose forward will go back to his roots by helping out the New Zealand Fijian Barbarians Girls team.

The team is run by his dad, former Blues star Waisake, and mum Adelita, the director of sport at Auckland's Howick College. His youngest sibling, Hana, is a player.

“Yes. I run around and do all the other stuff for him and then we sometimes have an argument on the side of the field if he hasn't subbed the right person but yeah, it works alright,” Adelita said.

Hana is the baby of four kids who have all sorts of representative honours across numerous sports.

“Any representative team that your kids make is an honour to go and support them and this has just been another one,” Waisake said.

Hoskins is taking credit for Hana’s toughness.

“I think this one's the tougher one. I tried to toughen her up when she was a bit younger — do some run it straights and that,” Hoskins said.

It's paying off now in just her second year of rugby, with her brother’s rise to the All Blacks this season inspiring her.

“I guess so, just see where it [rugby] takes me,” Hana said.