All Black hope RWC fans can replicate atmosphere at Japanese baseball after watching game

A trip to a baseball game in Tokyo has given some of the All Blacks a taste of Japanese sporting culture that Sam Whitelock hopes fans at the rugby world cup can replicate.

The atmosphere impressed Whitelock, who caught three or four innings along with several teammates including Brad Webber and the injured Luke Jacobson, who posted about the game on social media.

“We got there, never been to the Tokyo Dome before and we were all told it was going to be really hot so took a whole lot of water along,” Whitelock said.

“Just the atmosphere and just how the supporters get in behind their teams was pretty cool, they had all their chants and the guy on the trumpet must have been pretty knackered by the end.”

“We didn’t really know what we were in for until we got there.”

The All Blacks were given a taste of Japanese sporting culture at a baseball game at the Tokyo Dome. Source: 1 NEWS
