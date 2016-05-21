All Black George Moala leaving after 2018 Super Rugby season to link up with French club Clermont

Another fringe-All Black has decided to head to Europe with George Moala confirming he has signed a three-year deal with French club Clermont.

George Moala of the Blues breaks a tackle against the Force. Source: Photosport

The 27-year-old centre will join the Top 14 side after next year's Super Rugby competition, the club announced on its website today.

Moala has fallen down the pecking order in the midfield for the All Blacks after recent struggles with injury - the last of his four Test appearances was last November in the All Blacks' historic 40-29 loss to Ireland in Chicago.