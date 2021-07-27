All Black Frizell offered diversion after alleged assaults

All Black Shannon Frizell has appeared in the Dunedin District Court this morning on three assault charges.

Your playlist will load after this ad

1 NEWS understands the alleged assaults occurred in a popular Dunedin nightclub in May.

The 27-year-old didn’t enter a plea and instead was offered diversion as a first time offender by judge Peter Rollo.

Diversion allows first-time offenders to work with police to take responsibility for their offending outside the court system and avoid getting a criminal record.

Frizell will reappear in court in September.

After leaving court, Frizell delivered a prepared statement.

Shannon Frizell appears in Dunedin District Court. Source: 1 NEWS

“I would like to take this opportunity to say how very sorry I am for my behaviour during an incident in May this year," he said.

"I would especially like to say sorry to the two people involved and the harm I have caused. I am very grateful for all the opportunities I have had and I don't take them for granted.

"I let myself and others down and I will now try and do everything I can to restore people's faith in me. I already have put a plan in place with councillors to help me address areas I want to work on.

"Once again, I would like to apologise to the people involved, my family, friends and the wider community.”

Frizell missed a Super Rugby match for the Highlanders in May after a report surfaced of his alleged involvement in an assault at a Dunedin bar but returned the following week after no charges were laid at the time.