All Black Codie Taylor taking on gruelling challenge in managed isolation for charity

All Blacks hooker Codie Taylor has opted to use his time in managed isolation to help Kiwi kids in need by committing to a gruelling 12-hour endurance challenge to raise funds for charity.

Codie Taylor. Source: Photosport

Taylor announced on social media this afternoon he will jump on an exercise bike for 12 hours this Friday to raise funds for KidsCan NZ.

As part of the announcement, Taylor revealed he has set up a Givealittle page to raise money for the cause while also revealing what has inspired him to do something.

“On Friday the 11th December to mark my 12th day in isolation I'm going to do a 12-hour cycle to raise money for my chosen charity... KidsCan,” Taylor wrote on his fundraising page.

“Having spent this time in isolation it has allowed for A LOT of reflection time and it's got me thinking how privileged I am and how lucky I was to have the opportunities I was exposed to growing up thanks to my hugely supportive parents and family.

“Not all children are this lucky and given the added pressures we have all had to deal with this year means that many children and families around the country have felt it more. Six per cent of Kiwi Kids (66,100) are living in severe hardship.

“I want to help these kids, by raising funds that will go towards food, clothing and footwear, medical and educational support.”

The page has already amassed $3100 at the time of writing.