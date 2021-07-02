All Black Caleb Clarke only a reserve for Olympic sevens team

All Black Caleb Clarke has failed to make the starting side for the New Zealand sevens team set to compete in the Tokyo Olympics, instead being named as a reserve.

Caleb Clarke is taken to the ground during the recent Trans-Tasman series against Australia. Source: Photosport

New Zealand Rugby and the New Zealand Olympic Committee announced the Olympic sevens teams this morning, with two experienced sides heading to Tokyo with eyes on a medal.

The men’s team features veterans such as co-captain Tim Mikkelson, the most capped sevens player in the game’s history, along with Scott Curry and Sam Dickson who both have more than 50 World Series tournament appearances each.

One name missing though is Clarke who instead heads to Tokyo only as a travelling reserve after leaving the Blues and missing out on their trans-Tasman Super Rugby-winning campaign in a bid to make the squad.

Clarke's choice to return to sevens also had added interest after his breakout season last year, capped off by his rapid rise to becoming a regular starter for the All Blacks in his rookie year.

The men's team does feature some young talent from the 15s game though with Chiefs’ outside back Etene Nanai-Seturo selected.

Coach Clark Laidlaw said it was the toughest team selection he has been involved in.

“Going to Olympics is the pinnacle of four or five years work. We were conscious of that as coaches and selectors, so we made sure we were really clear on how we want to play the game, where the players were at, and picked the best team to go forward.

“When you’ve only got 12 players for one tournament, and it could be 40 degrees with high humidity, having players who can rotate and share the load throughout a weekend and still nail their core role is important. We’ve selected backs who can change positions and that is genuinely important.”

For the women, Tokyo will be the final step in redeeming their Rio silver five years ago having won 16 out of 22 World Series tournaments, the Sevens World Cup and Commonwealth Games gold since their heartbreaking loss in the gold medal final to Australia.

"We’ve had to evolve, we went back, simplified our game and narrowed our focus. The next step is the Olympics and that’s what a lot of these players have been dreaming of since 2016," coach Allan Bunting said.

"It’s the drive from all our players to make this squad that has made some of these decisions really tough."

The New Zealand Men’s Rugby Sevens team:

Tim Mikkelson (c) - Waikato

Scott Curry (c) - Bay of Plenty

Dylan Collier - Waikato

Tone Ng Shiu - Auckland

Sam Dickson - Bay of Plenty

Andrew Knewstubb - Horowhenua Kapiti

Ngarohi McGarvey-Black - Bay of Plenty

Sione Molia - Counties Manukau

Kurt Baker - Hawke's Bay

Joe Webber - Bay of Plenty

Etene Nanai-Seturo - Waikato

Regan Ware - Bay of Plenty

Travelling reserves: William Warbrick, Caleb Clarke, Amanaki Nicole

The non-travelling reserves are: Akuila Rokolisoa, Trael Joass, Kitiona Vai, Vilimoni Koroi, Brady Rush, Oliver Sapsford, Moses Leo & Leroy Carter

The men are in Pool A at the Olympics and will play Australia, Argentina and South Korea, kicking off on July 26.

The New Zealand Women’s Rugby Sevens team:

Portia Woodman - Northland

Sarah Hirini (c) - Manawatu

Ruby Tui - Counties Manukau

Tyla Nathan Wong - Northland

Theresa Fitzpatrick - Auckland

Stacey Fluhler - Waikato

Michaela Blyde - Bay of Plenty

Alena Saili - Bay of Plenty

Risaleaana Pouri-Lane - Bay of Plenty

Kelly Brazier - Bay of Plenty

Gayle Broughton - Taranaki

Shiray Kaka - Waikato

Travelling reserves: Tenika Willison, Jazmin Hotham, Terina Te Tamaki

The non-travelling reserves are: Dhys Faleafaga, Shakira Baker, Cheyelle Robins-Reti, Manaia Nuku & Mahina Paul