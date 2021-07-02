All Black Caleb Clarke only a reserve for Olympic sevens team

All Black Caleb Clarke has failed to make the starting side for the New Zealand sevens team set to compete in the Tokyo Olympics, instead being named as a reserve.
New Zealand Rugby and the New Zealand Olympic Committee announced the Olympic sevens teams this morning, with two experienced sides heading to Tokyo with eyes on a medal.
The men’s team features veterans such as co-captain Tim Mikkelson, the most capped sevens player in the game’s history, along with Scott Curry and Sam Dickson who both have more than 50 World Series tournament appearances each.
One name missing though is Clarke who instead heads to Tokyo only as a travelling reserve after leaving the Blues and missing out on their trans-Tasman Super Rugby-winning campaign in a bid to make the squad.
Clarke's choice to return to sevens also had added interest after his breakout season last year, capped off by his rapid rise to becoming a regular starter for the All Blacks in his rookie year.
The men's team does feature some young talent from the 15s game though with Chiefs’ outside back Etene Nanai-Seturo selected.
Coach Clark Laidlaw said it was the toughest team selection he has been involved in.
“Going to Olympics is the pinnacle of four or five years work. We were conscious of that as coaches and selectors, so we made sure we were really clear on how we want to play the game, where the players were at, and picked the best team to go forward.
“When you’ve only got 12 players for one tournament, and it could be 40 degrees with high humidity, having players who can rotate and share the load throughout a weekend and still nail their core role is important. We’ve selected backs who can change positions and that is genuinely important.”
For the women, Tokyo will be the final step in redeeming their Rio silver five years ago having won 16 out of 22 World Series tournaments, the Sevens World Cup and Commonwealth Games gold since their heartbreaking loss in the gold medal final to Australia.
"We’ve had to evolve, we went back, simplified our game and narrowed our focus. The next step is the Olympics and that’s what a lot of these players have been dreaming of since 2016," coach Allan Bunting said.
"It’s the drive from all our players to make this squad that has made some of these decisions really tough."
The New Zealand Men’s Rugby Sevens team:
Tim Mikkelson (c) - Waikato
Scott Curry (c) - Bay of Plenty
Dylan Collier - Waikato
Tone Ng Shiu - Auckland
Sam Dickson - Bay of Plenty
Andrew Knewstubb - Horowhenua Kapiti
Ngarohi McGarvey-Black - Bay of Plenty
Sione Molia - Counties Manukau
Kurt Baker - Hawke's Bay
Joe Webber - Bay of Plenty
Etene Nanai-Seturo - Waikato
Regan Ware - Bay of Plenty
Travelling reserves: William Warbrick, Caleb Clarke, Amanaki Nicole
The non-travelling reserves are: Akuila Rokolisoa, Trael Joass, Kitiona Vai, Vilimoni Koroi, Brady Rush, Oliver Sapsford, Moses Leo & Leroy Carter
The men are in Pool A at the Olympics and will play Australia, Argentina and South Korea, kicking off on July 26.
The New Zealand Women’s Rugby Sevens team:
Portia Woodman - Northland
Sarah Hirini (c) - Manawatu
Ruby Tui - Counties Manukau
Tyla Nathan Wong - Northland
Theresa Fitzpatrick - Auckland
Stacey Fluhler - Waikato
Michaela Blyde - Bay of Plenty
Alena Saili - Bay of Plenty
Risaleaana Pouri-Lane - Bay of Plenty
Kelly Brazier - Bay of Plenty
Gayle Broughton - Taranaki
Shiray Kaka - Waikato
Travelling reserves: Tenika Willison, Jazmin Hotham, Terina Te Tamaki
The non-travelling reserves are: Dhys Faleafaga, Shakira Baker, Cheyelle Robins-Reti, Manaia Nuku & Mahina Paul
The women are in Pool A and will come up against Russia OC, Great Britain and Kenya, with competition starting on July 29.