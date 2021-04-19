All Black Alex Hodgman's Super Rugby Aotearoa season over after copping three-week ban for red card

All Blacks prop Alex Hodgman has had his Super Rugby Aotearoa season come to an abrupt end after he was handed a three-week ban for his red card offence on Friday.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Hodgman was sent off in the final minutes of the Blues’ 35-29 loss to the Highlanders after his shoulder made contact directly with the head of Highlanders forward James Lentjes.

The 27-year-old entered an early guilty plea for the foul play charge, resulting in SANZAAR’s judiciary issuing a three-week suspension.

With only two rounds remaining, it means Hodgman’s domestic Super Rugby season is over regardless of if the Blues reach the final the following week.