All Black Alex Hodgman's Super Rugby Aotearoa season over after copping three-week ban for red card

All Blacks prop Alex Hodgman has had his Super Rugby Aotearoa season come to an abrupt end after he was handed a three-week ban for his red card offence on Friday.

Hodgman was dismissed late in the 35-29 loss after a reckless shoulder to the chin of James Lentjes. Source: SKY

Hodgman was sent off in the final minutes of the Blues’ 35-29 loss to the Highlanders after his shoulder made contact directly with the head of Highlanders forward James Lentjes.

The 27-year-old entered an early guilty plea for the foul play charge, resulting in SANZAAR’s judiciary issuing a three-week suspension.

With only two rounds remaining, it means Hodgman’s domestic Super Rugby season is over regardless of if the Blues reach the final the following week.

Hodgman will be available for the Blues’ first game in the trans-Tasman Super Rugby competition next month when the Auckland side takes on the Rebels on May 15.

