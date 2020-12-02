All Black Aaron Smith gives tour of room in Auckland managed isolation facility

Aaron Smith has given a sneak peek into how an All Black does life in a managed isolation facility with a tour of his room.
The All Blacks are currently on day three of their managed isolation stay at an Auckland hotel after spending over a month across the Tasman playing in the Tri-Nations.
Smith shared a video on the All Blacks' social media channels to show his quarters where he managed to squeeze in an office, a gym and - "most importantly" - his Playstation.
"I'm quite lucky, I've got an amazing view with a bit of fresh air and a balcony," Smith said at the end of his short tour.
"The food is great, can't complain, and you can order a flat white any time and they're really good."
Other All Blacks have shown snippets of their stays on social media as well with Ardie Savea getting a keyboard to jam his 14 days away. Caleb Clarke kept up the musical theme by singing the opening number of the Lion King while watching the 1994 Disney classic.