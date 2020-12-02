TODAY |

All Black Aaron Smith gives tour of room in Auckland managed isolation facility

Source:  1 NEWS

Aaron Smith has given a sneak peek into how an All Black does life in a managed isolation facility with a tour of his room.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Smith says he feels 'very lucky' for the set up where he's managed to squeeze in a gym, an office and his Playstation. Source: All Blacks / Twitter

The All Blacks are currently on day three of their managed isolation stay at an Auckland hotel after spending over a month across the Tasman playing in the Tri-Nations.

Smith shared a video on the All Blacks' social media channels to show his quarters where he managed to squeeze in an office, a gym and - "most importantly" - his Playstation.

"I'm quite lucky, I've got an amazing view with a bit of fresh air and a balcony," Smith said at the end of his short tour.

"The food is great, can't complain, and you can order a flat white any time and they're really good."

Other All Blacks have shown snippets of their stays on social media as well with Ardie Savea getting a keyboard to jam his 14 days away. Caleb Clarke kept up the musical theme by singing the opening number of the Lion King while watching the 1994 Disney classic.

 

Rugby
All Blacks
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Pakistan Cricket team hit with three more Covid-19 cases
2
OKC boss hung up on trading away Steven Adams - 'A really challenging, difficult decision to make'
3
Diego Maradona backlash suspected to be behind Pumas' racist tweet controversy
4
One new case of Covid-19 in managed isolation, member of Pakistan cricket squad
5
Pumas captain axed from role after 'atrocities' tweeted in 2011 resurface
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:48

Americans returning from Thanksgiving gatherings facing strict new Covid-19 restrictions

Samoan women's rugby growing but still needs help from 'big sisters' NZ and Australia

Goal of fully open Australia one step closer after another state reopens
01:36

Moana Pasifika players bond for upcoming clash with Māori All Blacks through traditional 'ava ceremony