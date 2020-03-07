Akira Ioane to start as part of monster Blues loose forwards unit, Beauden Barrett remains at fullback for Chiefs clash

Akira Ioane will get his first taste of Super Rugby Aotearoa after getting named to start as one of just two changes to the Blues line-up for their clash against the Chiefs this week.

Blues Akira Ioane fends Hurricanes captain Brad Shields. Source: Photosport

Ioane is part of a new-look loose forwards trio for Saturday's game in Hamilton with Dalton Papalii the other change in the line-up joining him and rising star Hoskins Sotutu. The combined weight of the powerhouse trio will be a whopping 332kg.

The changes come due to injuries to both Tom Robinson and Blake Gibson who started as the two flankers last week.

The rest of the starting line-up is unchanged from the team that took down the Hurricanes 30-20 in the opening round in front of a sellout Eden Park crowd, meaning Beauden Barrett will once again don the No.15 jersey while Otere Black starts at first-five.

On the bench, Sione Mafileo returns to the squad as front row cover with the prospect of a 50th cap at the weekend.

Coach Leon MacDonald said while several other players have pushed their claims for selection at training, the efforts last week warranted retention.

“We know that last week was a good start but that we will need to get better if we want a positive result against the Chiefs,” said MacDonald.

“The players who took the field will be better for that experience, especially understanding the importance of discipline at the breakdown and getting back into competition after so long off.

“We know that depth will be really important in this competition and we are fortunate to have the likes of Dalton and Akira to come into the starting line-up. Parts of our play were good last week but we must lift to another level against what we know is a very good and very physical Chiefs side as well as a healthy rivalry with our neighbours.”

The Blues and Chiefs clash at 7pm on Saturday at FMG Stadium in Hamilton.

Blues: 15 Beauden Barrett, 14 Mark Telea, 13 Rieko Ioane, 12 TJ Faiane, 11 Caleb Clarke, 10 Otere Black, 9 Sam Nock; 8 Hoskins Sotutu, 7 Dalton Papalii, 6 Akira Ioane, 5 Josh Goodhue, 4 Patrick Tuipulotu ©, 3 Ofa Tuungafasi, 2 James Parsons, 1 Alex Hodgman.