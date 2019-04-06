TODAY |

Akira Ioane to start in Māori All Blacks' Test against Fiji

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby

Akira Ioane will have another chance to convince All Blacks selectors of his place in the upcoming Rugby World Cup squad, named at number eight for the New Zealand Māori against Fiji this weekend.

Left out of coach Steve Hansen's plans for the first two Tests of the Rugby Championship at least, 24-year old Ioane will anchor the scrum in this weekend's clash in Suva, before the return fixture in Rotorua the following week.

Elsewhere, the Māori have been bolstered in the starting side by All Blacks Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, Tom Franklin and Tyrel Lomax, while Nathan Harris and Bryn Hall will start on the bench.

Hooker Ash Dixon will captain the side, starting ahead of Harris.

NZ Māori: 15. Fletcher Smith, 14. Shaun Stevenson, 13. Rob Thompson, 12. Teihorangi Walden, 11. Sean Wainui, 10. Otere Black, 9. Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, 8. Akira Ioane, 7. Mitch Karpik, 6. Reed Prinsep, 5. Tom Franklin, 4. Isaia Walker-Leawere, 3. Tyrel Lomax, 2. Ash Dixon (c), 1. Ross Wright.

Replacements: 16. Nathan Harris, 17. Haereiti Hetet, 18. Marcel Renata, 19. Pari Pari Parkinson, 20. Whetukamokamo Douglas, 21. Bryn Hall, 22. Alex Nankivell, 23. Jordan Hyland.

Akira Ioane looks to take on the defence during the Super Rugby match, Waratahs v Blues, Brookvale Oval, Sydney, Australia, 5th May 2018. Copyright photo: David Neilson / www.photosport.nz
Blues forward Akira Ioane looks to take on the Waratahs defence. Source: Photosport
More From
Rugby
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:45
The Black Caps skipper continued his fine form into question time after this morning’s win.
Cheeky Kane Williamson has media rolling with laughter during light-hearted press conference
2
India collapsed to 24/4 early on chasing NZ's 239 and despite their best efforts, they couldn't catch Kane Williamson and his men.
'A gritty, special performance' - How the world reacted to the Black Caps' stunning World Cup semi win
3
Hand holding a New Zealand NZ passport in front of a map of Europe. Shallow depth of field.
South Africa launches visa-free travel for New Zealanders
4
Away in Argentina, the All Blacks will have one eye on the cricket on Sunday.
'What time's the final?' The All Blacks' Cricket World Cup dilemma
5
Fresh off his Super Rugby title, Ennor got to work in the All Blacks' camp.
All Blacks newbie Braydon Ennor hits the gym with new teammates
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:23
The midfielder is battling a hamstring issue before facing Argentina.

Sonny Bill Williams steps up recovery ahead of All Blacks' Rugby Championship opener
00:49
Fresh off his Super Rugby title, Ennor got to work in the All Blacks' camp.

All Blacks newbie Braydon Ennor hits the gym with new teammates
00:48
The All Blacks midfielder is battling a hamstring issue.

Sonny Bill Williams 'a little bit ahead' of recent injury woes
00:49
The All Blacks' assistant is eyeing the top job after the World Cup.

Ian Foster throws hat into the ring to replace Steve Hansen as All Blacks coach: 'I'm keen to carry on'