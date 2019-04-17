TODAY |

Akira Ioane, six ex-All Blacks headline Māori All Blacks squad to face Fiji

The Māori All Blacks will be able to call upon a number of former and aspiring Test stars, naming a 26-man squad for home and away clashes with Fiji later this month.

Having missed out on last night's All Blacks squad, the likes of hooker Nathan Harris, prop Tyrel Lomax, lock Tom Franklin, loose forward Akira Ioane and halfbacks Bryn Hall and Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi will all have another chance to show their wares heading into this year's World Cup in Japan.

Coach Clayton McMillan has named four new caps, with Chiefs duo Harris and Alex Nankivell joined by Hurricanes' Fletcher Smith and Jordan Hyland of the Highlanders.

"This is a really exciting squad to name. I think we have a good balance between the experience of guys who know how to perform at this level, and those who bring an important fresh perspective and energy," McMillan said.

"We also have some returning after an absence and they will bring some important knowledge into our group."

McMillan also says that one more prop is likely to be added to his squad before the team depart to Suva next week.

Māori All Blacks: Ash Dixon, Nathan Harris, Tyrel Lomax, Ben May, Marcel Renata, Ross Wright, Tom Franklin, Pari Pari Parkinson, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Whetu Douglas, Elliot Dixon, Akira Ioane, Mitchell Karpik, Reed Prinsep, Bryn Hall, Jonathan Ruru, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, Otere Black, Jackson Garden-Bachop, Fletcher Smith, Alex Nankivell, Rob Thompson, Teihorangi Walden, Jordan Hyland, Shaun Stevenson, Sean Wainui.

