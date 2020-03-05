Akira Ioane reveals he nearly swapped Blues for Hurricanes

Akira Ioane came close to leaving the Blues for greener pastures after revealing he nearly joined the Hurricanes as a result of his frustrations in Auckland.

The 24-year-old is one of the Blues' most recognisable faces, having played over 50 games for the Auckland side since his debut.

Appearing on Ardie Savea's podcast though, Ioane opened up about his struggles on and off the field.

As a result, the game-breaking loose forward came close to leaving the Blues, all but signing for the Hurricanes last year.

Ioane has in the past detailed his battles with mental health issues, also struggling with alcohol and weight gain ahead of the 2019 season.

"I'm die hard Auckland, but last year I wanted to go somewhere else, not because I didn't like Auckland or the Blues, but because I thought change would be good for me," Ioane told Savea.

"I'm in my sixth year with the Blues, so if I moved franchises, I thought I would get the best version of me. It was a big decision for me because I have lived at home all my life.

"I went to my close circles, and I went to the Hurricanes and did everything but sign the dotted lines.

However, Ioane says that his heart remains set on staying with the Blues and Auckland, staying put to play for his hometown side this year and beyond.

"Staying at the Blues was the best move for me, and I still think it is now. I'm enjoying my time and I'm putting in the work behind the scenes. It's all part of the journey and I know it's not always going to be sunshine and rainbows.

"I was close to moving, but I'm a Blues boy at heart."

Ioane has struggled to break into the Blues' side this with coach Leon MacDonald preferring Hoskins Sotutu at number eight.