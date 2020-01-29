Akira Ioane returns, Rieko out injured for Blues against Waratahs

The Blues will be without Rieko Ioane for their trip to face the Waratahs in Newcastle, the All Blacks winger having fractured his hand, while older brother Akira has been recalled.

Rieko Ioane, 22, will be sidelined for several weeks with the hand injury, seeing the Blues name Mark Telea and Jordan Hyland as their two wingers for this weekend's match.

All Blacks prop Karl Tu'inukuafe will also start the match in the number one jersey, having been a substitute last week in the defeat to the Chiefs.

Elsewhere, Akira Ioane returns to the Blues' side, albeit on the bench, having lost his spot at number eight to Hoskins Sotutu for last week's opener against the Chiefs.

Former captain James Parsons also returns to the squad, another named on the bench after hooker Ray Niuia was ruled out for the season with a knee injury.

The impressive Tom Robinson drops to the bench, with specialist lock Josh Goodhue starting in his place

Blues: 15. Matt Duffie, 14. Jordan Hyland, 13. Joe Marchant, 12. TJ Faiane, 11. Mark Telea, 10. Stephen Perofeta, 9. Jonathan Ruru, 8. Hoskins Sotutu, 7. Blake Gibson, 6. Dalton Papalii, 5. Josh Goodhue, 4. Patrick Tuipulotu (c), 3. Sione Mafileo, 2. Kurt Eklund, 1. Karl Tu'inukuafe.