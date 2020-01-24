TODAY |

Akira Ioane outmuscles Ngani Laumape to score in Blues' pre-season win over Hurricanes

Source:  1 NEWS

Blues number eight Akira Ioane showed why 2020 could be his year, scoring an eye-catching try in his side's 29-28 pre-season victory over the Hurricanes at Onewa Domain.

The No.8 scored for the Blues in their pre-season win over the Hurricanes. Source: 1 NEWS

With the Blues on attack, Ioane was on the receiving end of a ball back infield from Blake Gibson, setting up a foot race against All Blacks second-five Ngani Laumape.

Undaunted though, Ioane held off the challenge, before grounding the loose ball for a try.

Read more:
Blues down Hurricanes by a point in nine-try Super Rugby pre-season clash

The win was the Blues' second of pre-season, having also beaten the Chiefs 26-19 in Waihi.

The Blues will now be wanting to take their impressive form into the start of the new Super Rugby season, opening their campaign against the Chiefs at Eden Park on Friday.

Rugby
Hurricanes
Blues
