Akira Ioane outmuscles Ngani Laumape to score in Blues' pre-season win over Hurricanes

Blues number eight Akira Ioane showed why 2020 could be his year, scoring an eye-catching try in his side's 29-28 pre-season victory over the Hurricanes at Onewa Domain.

With the Blues on attack, Ioane was on the receiving end of a ball back infield from Blake Gibson, setting up a foot race against All Blacks second-five Ngani Laumape.

Undaunted though, Ioane held off the challenge, before grounding the loose ball for a try.

The win was the Blues' second of pre-season, having also beaten the Chiefs 26-19 in Waihi.