Akira Ioane opens up on mental battle during journey to All Blacks debut - 'Felt like giving up rugby'

Tomorrow night's All Blacks Test against the Wallabies in Brisbane will be more than a game of rugby for long-time prospect Akira Ioane.

After years of hanging on the fringes of the squad and always being discussed as a player yet to reach his potential, Ioane will finally don the black jersey for the first time in a Test environment, having only previously played for the All Blacks in a non-Test in their 2017 end of year tour.

His debut comes after a rough couple of years with selectors who questioned his fitness, form and motivation at the Blues and Auckland while players like Shannon Frizell, Luke Jacobson, Dalton Papalii and Liam Squire all started to get ahead in the ranks.



The loose forward revealed the omissions took a toll on his mental health, leading to some tough thoughts last year.

"I wasn't in the right headspace," Ioane said.



"I felt like giving up rugby so that was a pretty dark point in my life so far."

Ioane said he realised the only way he'd be able to break out of that mental funk would be by getting honest and opening up to those that matter to him.

"My family, my close group of friends, the 'Dorito Boys' and my partner, those are the people I was having conversations with and talking about life in general and what I wanted to do.

"I was just lucky my boys and my family had my back."

However, it was one particular conversation with his father that struck a chord with him.

"I wanted to give up rugby … probably end up being a tradie or something.

"After I said that my dad gave me a boot up the bum and gave me the harsh word. He asked me if I actually wanted a nine-to-five job. I sort of came to, said no and started training hard out.

"Coming from Dad it was a real wakeup call. He has never really talked to me like that, other than telling me off when I was younger. He meant well and I am glad we had that open, honest conversation ... Otherwise, I would not be here."

The honesty and renewed dedication has paid off, though, with head coach Ian Foster rewarding him with a Test debut tomorrow night.

Foster said he's been impressed with Ioane this season.

"He's nailed a whole lot of stuff off the park and we're starting to see some really good response on the park. His work rate is getting up, he's become quite a physical player with and without the ball. The challenge is now to transfer that to the Test arena."

And Foster says Ioane's love for the game is back.

"He seems to have a bit of a smile on his face and he's enjoying what he's doing.

